Some of my favourite cricket memories have come at Eden Gardens: Harbhajan Singh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday said that some of his favourite cricketing memories have come at the Eden Gardens and it was unbelievable to relive them on the same turf.

Harbhajan is currently present at the Eden Gardens to witness India's first-ever day-night Test against Bangladesh.

The spinner was seen having a chat with former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar, and Anil Kumble during the supper break and all four relieved some of their greatest cricketing memories.

"Some of my favourite cricket memories have come at the Eden Gardens - Today, to relive them on the same turf was unbelievable .. @sachin_rt @VVSLaxman281 @anilkumble1074 thanks @StarSportsIndia and our very own @jatinsapru," Harbhajan tweeted.



It was in the 2001 Test series against Australia, that Harbhajan became the first Indian cricketer to take a hat-trick in the longest format of the game. He achieved the feat in front of a jam-packed stadium at Eden Gardens.

Before the start of the pink-ball match, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Tendulkar greeted India and Bangladesh players.

In the ongoing Test, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.

While filing this report, Bangladesh reached a score of 98/7. (ANI)

