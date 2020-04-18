Someone who doesn't remember his age how will he remember my records, Gambhir takes on Afridi

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Saturday lashed out at Shahid Afridi after the former Pakistani all-rounder, in an autobiography, questioned the left-handed batsman's attitude.

Various media reports on Friday had quoted an excerpt from Afridi's autobiography where he had said that Gambhir has an attitude problem. Afridi also said the left-handed batsman had neither personality nor great records.

Hitting back in his own style, Gambhir reminded Afridi of ICC World Cup 2007 final (India versus Pakistan) where the Pakistani batsman had scored a golden duck whereas Gambhir had slammed a match-winning half-century.

"Someone who doesn't remember his age how will he remember my records!OK @SAfridiOfficial

let me remind u one: 2007 T20 WC final, Ind Vs Pak Gambhir 75 off 54 balls Vs Afridi 0 off 1 ball. Most imp: We won the Cup. And yes, I've attitude towards liars, traitors and opportunists," Gambhir tweeted.



In the match, Gambhir had also slammed a six on Afridi's ball.

India had defeated Pakistan in the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup final by five runs. (ANI)

