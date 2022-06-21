Somerset CCC announce signing of Tom Kohler-Cadmore

London [UK], June 20 (ANI): Somerset County Cricket Club on Monday announced the signing of Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

The 27-year-old has agreed a three-year all-format contract and will join the County this winter.

A former Wisden Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year and England Lions player, he has amassed over 3800 First-Class runs at an average of 32.30, with a best of 176.

He had a standout year in 2019 after scoring over 1700 runs across all the formats.

The right-handed batter is also one of the most impressive strikers of the ball in the domestic game and his quality has been recognised on a worldwide stage through several appearances in a number of global white-ball franchise tournaments.



In T20 cricket he has scored over 3000 runs at an average of 30.22 at a strike rate of 139.27 with a best of 127.

His record in One Day cricket is also impressive. He has scored over 1800 runs at an average 34.11 with a best of 127.

After finalising the signing, Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said: "We are delighted to have been able to secure the services of such a talented batter who is driven to playing at the highest level. His record speaks for itself across all formats, and he will bring a wealth of experience from his time within the English domestic game plus from the time that he's spent in global competitions around the world.

"He has proven experience of scoring hundreds across all formats, which includes nine First class hundreds, and we are looking forward to the positive impact he can bring across all formats of the game."

After agreeing to join Somerset, Kohler-Cadmore said: "I'm really looking forward to the next chapter of my career. Somerset are a Club that are held in high regard within the game and I'm looking forward to contributing to them lifting silverware in the next few years.

"I know that the Members and supporters are so passionate about their cricket in the West Country and I'm really looking forward to playing in front of them," he added. (ANI)

