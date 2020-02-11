Somerset sign Corey Anderson for 2020 Vitality Blast

Taunton [UK], Feb 11 (ANI): English county Somerset has signed New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson for the upcoming 2020 Vitality Blast competition.

The 29-year-old will be available for all 14 games in the group stage plus the quarter-final, should Somerset qualify for the knock-out stages.

"I'm looking forward to playing for Somerset again next summer. The Club has a great squad and the atmosphere in the dressing room is one of the best I've experienced," Anderson said in an official statement.

"The supporters are very knowledgeable and get right behind the team. It's a great place to play cricket and hopefully I can help the Club go one better than we did in 2018 and make the Vitality Blast final," he added.

Anderson first made waves at the club as Somerset reached Vitality Blast Finals Day in 2018. He scored 514 runs in his 16 matches at an average of 42.83.

The left-handed batsman has scored over 2200 runs across the three formats in 93 matches for New Zealand.

"Corey has made a big impression both on and off the field for the club in his two previous stints with us. He was one of the first names mentioned when it came to considering our overseas players for next season because he is one of the best T20 players in the world and he was extremely popular with the playing staff and also with our Members and supporters," Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said.

"His contributions in 2018 were absolutely outstanding and he was one of the main reasons that we reached Finals Day that year. I can't speak highly enough of him as a competitor and as a man. As a club we are delighted that he will be joining us again in 2020," he added. (ANI)

