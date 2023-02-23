Somerset sign New Zealand pacer Matt Henry for County Championship, T20 Blast

Somerset [UK], February 23 (ANI): Somerset County Cricket Club announced on Wednesday the signing of New Zealand pacer Matt Henry as an overseas player for the upcoming County Championship and T20 Blast.

"Somerset County Cricket Club are delighted to be able to announce that Matt Henry will be joining us as an overseas player," said a release from the club.

Subject to obtaining the necessary NOC and visa, the New Zealand International seamer will join up with his new teammates following the Black Caps' ODI series against Pakistan.

He will be available to be considered for selection for Somerset's County Championship match against Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford which begins on May 11 and will remain with Somerset until July 31.

In total, Matt will be eligible to play up to seven County Championship matches and will also be available for the whole of the T20 Blast.

The 31-year-old has represented his country on 89 occasions across the three formats, taking in excess of 170 wickets. He has 55 wickets in 18 Tests, 116 scalps in 65 ODIs and seven wickets in six T20Is.



In total, the right-arm bowler has claimed 388 First Class wickets at an average of 24.02 and 102 T20 wickets at 28.54. He also played a starring role in New Zealand's run to the ICC Cricket World Cup final in 2019.

After signing for the Club, Matt, who has also represented Worcestershire, Derbyshire and Kent in English domestic cricket said: "I enjoy playing in English conditions and I am looking forward to joining up with Somerset. They are a club that is held in high regard, and I have heard only good things about the setup there."

"I am excited by the challenge, and I hope that I can make big contributions for Somerset both on and off the field."

Somerset Head Coach, Jason Kerr is looking forward to working with his new signing. "To have someone of Matt's calibre to compliment the attack that we have is beyond exciting," he said.

"We have got a nucleus of bowlers who are capable of ensuring that we take 20 wickets in red-ball cricket alongside a group of talented young bowlers who are incredibly aspirational and have already shown what they are capable of. Matt's arrival will bring us even more potency."

"He is a world-class performer who has demonstrated what he can do across all formats already within the English domestic game. He has got good pace and can swing the ball. What he will provide off the field will be equally as important. He has experience playing all over the world and will be able to share a vast amount of knowledge," he added.

(ANI)

