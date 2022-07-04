'Sometimes a break can help': Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah after loss against WI

Roseau [Dominica], July 4 (ANI): After facing defeat in the second T20I against West Indies, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah is feeling the need for taking a break.

Rovman Powell's knock of 61 runs took West Indies to a 35-run win over Bangladesh, in the second T20I of the two-match series, here at Windsor Park on Sunday.

"We didn't start well. Too many loose balls upfront which gave them the momentum. We picked a couple of wickets but Rovman (Powell) took the game away from us," said Mahmudullah in a post-match presentation.



"Shakib and Afif batted very well, but someone else should have supported them. Sometimes a break can help you, at times it's okay. It's just a matter of time to get along," he added.

Chasing a target of 194 runs, Bangladesh got off to a bad start. They needed to score at almost 10 runs an over to claim victory and veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan certainly played his part as he contributed an unbeaten 68.

However, he received little support from his teammates as wickets fell at regular intervals and Bangladesh fell some 35 runs short of victory.

It was the Bangladesh top-order that failed to fire, with openers Anamul Haque (3) and Liton Das (5) going cheaply and skipper Mahmudullah (11) not fairing much better after coming in at No.4.

A 55-run stand between Shakib and Afif Hossain (34) provided the visitors with a glimmer of hope, but West Indies' captain Nicholas Pooran rotated his bowlers well to ensure the victory target was never seriously threatened. (ANI)

