Sophie Devine to lead New Zealand in limited-overs series against South Africa

Dubai [UAE], Jan 16 (ANI): Sophie Devine is all set to lead the New Zealand cricket team as they announced their squad for the women's ODI and T20I series against South Africa.

Devine has taken the charge as Amy Satterthwaite is on a break from the game after welcoming her child on January 13 with Lea Tahuhu, who is also a notable absentee from the team.

New Zealand will host South Africa for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series, starting from January 25.

Devine said she is 'really proud and excited' to be named as the captain.

"I'm really proud and excited to lead the White Ferns. This is a team I'm deeply passionate about and to have the opportunity to help drive its future is a privilege ... We've got a good mix of talent and experience in the group and I'm looking forward to leaning on my fellow senior players to try and build on the good work done by Amy and Suzie Bates," ICC quoted Devine as saying.

Coach Bob Carter said Devine is an 'outstanding performer'.

"Sophie's been an outstanding performer for the White Ferns for more than a decade now and we feel she's ready to step up and lead this team," Carter said.

"She has a sound understanding of the game and, most importantly, holds the respect of her fellow players. We believe the leadership can take her game to an even higher level," he added.

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest (wk). (ANI)

