Sornnarin Tippoch to lead Thailand Women's T20 World Cup squad

Bangkok [Thailand], Jan 29 (ANI): Sornnarin Tippoch will lead the 15-member Thailand squad in their inaugural ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Thailand have retained most of the players who won the qualification event in Scotland last year.

Thipatcha Puttawong and Suwanan Khiaoto have also been added to the squad. Both these players were part of their squad for the recent T20 quadrangular series in India. Arriya Yenyueak, who was in the qualifier squad, was dropped.

Thailand are drawn alongside West Indies, South Africa, England and Pakistan in Group B.

Squad: Sornnarin Tippoch (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Phannita Maya, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Soraya Lateh, Rosenanee Kanoh, Thipatcha Puttawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Natthakan Chantham, and Suwanan Khiaoto.

Thailand will begin their campaign against West Indies in Perth on February 22. (ANI)

