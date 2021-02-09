Soumya Sarkar replaces injured Shakib for second Test against West Indies

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 9 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced that Soumya Sarkar has been included in the squad, replacing injured Shakib Al Hasan, for the second Test against the West Indies.

BCB said Sarkar will join the squad's training on Wednesday.

"Soumya Sarkar has been brought in as the replacement for injured allrounder Shakib Al Hasan in the Bangladesh squad for the second Test against the West Indies. The left-hander, who has a hundred and four half-centuries in 15 Tests, will join the squad's training on Wednesday," BCB said in a statement.



On Monday, Shakib was ruled out of the second Test after failing to recover from an injury sustained during the first of the two ICC World Test Championship matches against the West Indies.

"Shakib has been assessed and monitored continuously since suffering a strain on his left thigh on the second day of the match in Chattogram and after careful consideration, it has been confirmed that he will not be available for the second Test," BCB had said.

"He will leave the team Bio-security Bubble this week and for the time being will be under the surveillance and treatment of the BCB Medical Team in Dhaka as he continues to recover and consolidate his physical robustness," it had added.

West Indies lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first match by three wickets. The second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies will begin on Thursday. (ANI)

