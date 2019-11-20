BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (File photo)
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (File photo)

Sourav Ganguly calls India's first-ever day-night Test a 'big occasion'

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday called India's first-ever day-night Test match a 'big occasion'.
India will play a day-night Test match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, starting from November 22. The match will be played with a pink ball.
Ganguly took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets.
"The city never lets down sport .. pink test a big occasion @bcci@cab.. the Sahid minar goes pink," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Ganguly wrote: "The city turns pink on the pink test .. well done @bcci and @cab."

Earlier in the day, Ganguly conducted an inspection of the Eden Gardens' pitch. (ANI)

