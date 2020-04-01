Sourav Ganguly distributes 2,000 kg of rice among needy at Belur Math

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): As India continues its fight against novel coronavirus, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday distributed 2,000 kg of rice among the needy at Belur Math.

"Visited Belur Math after 25 years .. handed over 2000 kgs of rice for the needy," the former Indian skipper tweeted.

Several sports personalities like Sharad Kumar, Rohit Sharma, National Champion Esha Singh and Indian women's cricketer Mithali Raj had also contributed their bit for the cause.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many sporting events have been either cancelled or postponed.

On March 13, BCCI decided to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The board had also asked their employees to work from home as the concerns over COVID-19 continued to rise in the country.

Earlier on Monday, the BCCI sources said that no final decision has been taken on the fate of this year's IPL and the apex body is monitoring the situation. (ANI)

