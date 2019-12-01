Sourav Ganguly questions need to have a full-time CAC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday questioned the need to have a full-time Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) as he said the body does not have 'much work' to do.

"CAC does not have much work. We keep talking about CAC. Its work is the appointment of the selection committee and coach. Once you appoint selection committee, it stays for four years and the coach remains for three years," Ganguly said in a press conference here on Sunday.

"So, where is a need for having a full-time and all the time CAC," he added.

Ganguly conducted a press conference after the BCCI's 88th Annual General Meeting. Jay Shah (Secretary), Arun Singh Dhumal (Treasurer), Mahim Verma (Vice-President) all took part in the meeting.

Ganguly further stated: "When we were conflicted last time, we have been cleared, me and VVS (Laxman). Last year, when I was not holding any position in the BCCI, so, we got clear. So, we needed to get clarity about what is conflict and what is not because we do not want to appoint someone and then it gets cancelled due to conflict of interest because that has happened with us and with Kapil Dev and his team."

The former captain then said conflict issues stop them from everything.

"Conflicts issues stop us from everything. To get good people and keep them for longer," he said. (ANI)

