Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar lead wishes as sports fraternity hails India's ODI series triumph over England

Manchester [UK], July 18 (ANI): Moments after team India lifted the ODI series title against England, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory tweets including those from legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who hailed the champions for a stunning five-wicket victory over the Three Lions.

A blistering century by Rishabh Pant followed by Hardik Pandya's fifty guided Team India to a five-wicket victory over England in the series decider of the three-match series here at Manchester on Sunday.

With the win, India clinched the ODI series 2-1 against England.

After India's series win, former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and others congratulated Rishabh Pant and the Indian team for the series win.

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning the ODI series. Keep up the good work and continue this form. Special mention to

@RishabhPant17 and @hardikpandya7 for a wonderful performance. #ENGvIND," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

"Last match of a series and @RishabhPant17 playing brilliantly - this is a better love story than twilight. Incredible innings from an incredible player - with great support from Hardik and Jadeja #IndvsEng," Virender Sehwag tweeted.



"Jahan matter bade hote hai, wahan Pant khade hote hain." What a mature yet so entertaining inning by @rishabhpant17 India on a brink of a historic win in England. #EngvsInd," tweeted Amit Mishra.

Star batter of team India Virat Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "Brilliant run chase and a great series win."

Harbhajan Singh also took to his Twitter and lavished praise on Rishabh Pant for his century, "Rishabh pant what a knock @RishabhPant17 great partnership @hardikpandya7.. Another series win abroad.. congratulations @BCCI."

"Quality knock @RishabhPant17. In a series decider when it matters most @hardikpandya7 you are one of the best all-rounders in the world right now. Period Great work guys. Well done team India," tweeted Dinesh Karthik.

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia on putting up an incredible fight against England in the final ODI match. Outstanding partnership between @RishabhPant17 and @hardikpandya7. Kudos to the whole team #INDvENG," Suresh Raina tweeted.

Praising the performance of Pant and Hardik Pandya, former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad wrote, "An amazing innings full of maturity & great game awareness from @RishabhPant17. Still young in his international career but already played some all-time great innings in the history of Indian cricket. A brilliant performance by @hardikpandya7 too throughout the series #IndvsEng."

"Top effort, great result," Jasprit Bumrah tweeted.

"Congratulations Team India on winning both the ODI and T20I series in England. @RishabhPant17 coming of age, @Jaspritbumrah93's consistency, @hardikpandya7 in his elements and @ImRo45's leadership have been outstanding throughout the white ball matches #EngvsInd," tweeted Jay Shah, Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India. (ANI)

