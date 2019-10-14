Sourav Ganguly set to be new BCCI President: Sources

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Former Indian Cricket Captain Sourav Ganguly is likely to become the new President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Currently, CK Khanna is the acting BCCI President.

A source from one of the Cricket Associations speaking on condition of anonymity said, "We have decided that Ganguly will be the new President."

Brijesh Patel is set to take over as IPL chairman.

October 14 is the last date to file the nominations for BCCI elections which is scheduled to take place on October 23.

On October 10, it was reported that the BCCI had barred eight state units out of the 38 from attending the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held here on October 23.

In the AGM meeting, Ganguly will represent the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), while Rajat Sharma and Mohammed Azharuddin will attend as the representatives of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and Hyderabad Cricket Association, respectively. (ANI)