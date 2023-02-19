Sourav Ganguly touts India as best team on spin-friendly wickets

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly congratulated the Indian team for their second win against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy and stated that the hosts play better than any other team on spin-friendly pitches.

The former India captain shared a congratulatory tweet after the hosts secured a six-wicket win on the third day of the Delhi Test helping them take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

"Not surprised by India's 2nd Test win. Congratulations to the Indian team. On turning pitches they bat and bowl better than any opposition at any stage of the game," Ganguly expressed in a tweet.

Reacting to Saurashtra winning the Ranji Final, the former player congratulated the team while also lauding runners-up Bengal for making it to two finals in a span of three years.

"Congratulations to Saurashtra for winning the Ranji trophy. Congratulations to Bengal for finishing runners-up. Two finals in three years is a super effort. The trophy will be coming soon," Ganguly said.



India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by taking a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Pujara (31*) and Bharat (23*) played till the end to guide their team home. For India, Ravindra Jadeja ripped through Australia with seven for 42.

India's spinner dominated the proceedings in the first session, rolling Australia out for 113. The hosts chased down the target with six wickets in hand.

It means India takes a 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series and will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy regardless of results over the final two Tests.

Saurashtra defeated Bengal by 9 wickets to lift the Ranji Trophy title for the second time here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Skipper Jaydev Unadkat starred for Saurashtra, picking up a 6-wicket haul to guide his team home. In the second innings, Saurashtra were given only a 12-run target to chase. (ANI)

