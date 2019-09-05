South Africa A defeat India A by four runs (DLS)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerela) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): India A lost the fourth unofficial ODI against South Africa A by four runs by DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) method here on Thursday.

India resumed their play from 56/1, where they left on day one as the match could not get over due to the rain on Wednesday.

Shikhar Dhawan and Prashant Chopra resumed their innings from 34 and 6 runs respectively. Both stitched a partnership of 79 runs before Chopra (26) was scalped by Lutho Sipamla in the 13th over. Dhawan (52) gave away his wicket, after amassing a half-century, to Marco Jansen in the 15th over.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube built a partnership of 51 runs for the fourth wicket to help their side to get past the 150-run mark.

Dube (31) was sent back to the pavilion by Anrich Nortje in the 21st over. In the same over Nortje scalped Iyer (26) too, giving India double blow.

Sanju Samson (1), Nitish Rana (1), and Washington Sundar (7) failed to leave their mark on the scoreboard as they lost their wickets early.

Except for Rahul Chahar, tailenders too failed to score runs and departed cheaply. Chahar played an unbeaten knock of 17 runs but could not able to put his side over the line as they scored 188/9 in the allotted 25 overs.

Nortje, Jansen, and Sipamla scalped three wickets each for South Africa.

Earlier, rain played a spoilsport in the match and the game could not end to a result despite being reduced to 25-over per side on Wednesday.

South Africa were asked to bat first and they scored 137 runs for the loss of one wicket in 25 overs. But the score was adjusted to 192 runs by DLS method as the match was reduced to 25 overs each side.

For South Africa, Reeza Hendricks amassed unbeaten 60 runs while Heinrich Klaasen played a knock of 21* runs.

India won the four-match ODI series by 3-1 and will now play in the first unofficial Test match here from September 9. (ANI)

