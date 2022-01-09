South Africa all-rounder George Linde signs two-year deal with Kent Cricket

Kent [UK], January 9 (ANI): Kent Cricket on Saturday announced the signing of South African all-rounder George Linde on a two-year, all-format deal.

Linde has represented his country in all formats and took four wickets on his Test debut, before recording his current Test-best figures of 5-64 against Pakistan in February 2021.

"This is an exciting opportunity for me to play county cricket for the first time in my career. I'm really looking forward to wearing the Kent shirt with pride and to make my own mark on this Club's history," Linde said in a statement as per Kent Cricket.



The left-hander has also played 100 T20 matches in his career, scoring 904 runs at a strike rate of 138.43 and taking 105 wickets at 22.93, with an economy rate of 7.3.

Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: "We are delighted to have signed a player of George's calibre for the coming two seasons."

"We have long identified the need for an experienced, high quality spin bowler to balance our side in all formats, and the fact that George is an accomplished left-handed middle-order batter makes his addition to the squad even more exciting," he added. (ANI)

