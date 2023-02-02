South Africa bowlers dominate in tri-series final, India post 109/4 in 20 overs

East London [UK], February 2 (ANI): Power-packed bowling performances from South African bowlers outweighed a resilient knock from Harleen Deol as India could post only 109/4 at the end of their 20 overs of the tri-series final also featuring West Indies at East London on Thursday.

Electing to bat first, India was off to a bad start. Nonkululeko Mlaba dismissed opener Smriti Mandhana (0) in the second over.

At the end of the first six overs and powerplay, India was at 19/1 with Jemimah Rodrigues (10*) and Harleen Deol (8*). Mlaba also dismissed Rodrigues (11) in the next over after she was stumped by Sinalo Jafta. India was 21/2 in seven overs.

At the end of 10 overs, India was at 43/2, with skipper Harmanpreet and Harleen Deol unbeaten at 15 each.

India crossed the 50-run mark in 12 overs.



The 48-run stand between Harmanpreet and Harleen ended after Sune Luus dismissed the skipper Harmanpreet for 21 off 22 balls, a knock that included two fours. At the end of 15 overs, India was 69/3.

India crossed the 100-run mark in 18.5 overs.

Ayabonga Khaka ended Harleen's resistance at the crease, clean bowling her for 46 off 56 balls. Her knock included four boundaries.

India finished its innings at 109/4 in 20 overs, with Pooja Vastrakar (1*) and Deepti Sharma (16*) unbeaten.

Mlaba was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, taking 2/16 in four overs. Luus and Khaka took a wicket each.

SA need 110 runs to win to clinch the tri-series.

Brief Scores: India: 110/4 (Harleen Deol 46, Harmanpreet Kaur 21, Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/16) against South Africa. (ANI)

