South Africa crush England by 90 runs in final T20I, Shamsi takes fifer to demolish hosts

Southampton [UK], August 1 (ANI): Half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram and a fifer from spinner Tabraiz Shamsi powered South Africa to a 90-run win over England in the third and final T20I of the series at Southampton on Sunday.

With this victory, South Africa won the series 2-1, defeating a quality England side in their own territory.

In their first innings, South Africa scored 191/5 in their 20 overs. Hendricks (70) and Markram (51*) were the leading batters for Proteas, which also saw contributions from Rilee Rossouw and captain David Miller. Medium pacer David Willey (3/25) took the most wickets for England.

Willey sent packing opener Quinton De Kock in the third ball of the innings by dislodging his stumps. Afterwards, Rossouw and Hendricks had a 55-run stand to bring back some order to innings after an early hiccup, which ended with spinner Moeen Ali bowling out Rossouw for well-made 31 off 18 balls.

Hendricks was next joined by Markram and they continued to keep the scoreboard ticking. Hendricks produced some solid shots and brought up his 10th T20I fifty. The 87-run stand was ended after Hendricks was out for 70 off 50 balls and pacer Chris Jordan got the breakthrough.



Markram also brought up his half-century soon and along with Miller, who scored 22 off 9 balls, took South Africa to a good score. Their innings ended at 191/5 with Markram (51*) and Tristan Stubbs (9*).

Willey was the pick of the bowlers with 3/25. Ali and Jordan got one wicket each.

Chasing 192, England had a decent opening 28-run stand between Jason Roy and Jos Buttler. But after the dismissal of Buttler for 14 by Keshav Maharaj, the hosts started to lose wickets regularly. Jonny Bairstow tried to hold one end steady but eventually fell short of partners. He was the last man dismissed for 27 by Maharaj.

England were bundled out for just 101 runs and lost the match by 90 runs, giving the series to the Proteas.

Shamsi was the leading bowler for South Africa as he destroyed the lower middle order and the tail with his 5/24. Maharaj took two wickets while Nortje, Markram and Andile Phehlukwayo got one wicket each.

Shamsi won the 'Man of the Match' award for his brilliant spell while Hendricks was given the 'Man of the Series' award for scoring 180 runs in the series. He scored half-centuries in all three matches.

Brief Scores: South Africa 191/5 (Reeza Hendricks 70, Aiden Markram 51*, David Willey 3/25) defeated England: 101 in 16.4 overs (Jonny Bairstow 27, Jason Roy 17, Tabraiz Shamsi 5/24) by 90 runs. (ANI)

