Cricket South Africa logo
Cricket South Africa logo

South Africa fitness trainer to end tenure after Test series against India

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:38 IST

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept 24 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday said that their fitness trainer Greg King will end his tenure with the team after the conclusion of the Test series against India.
CSA said that King will be emigrating due to family responsibility reasons.
King said his last six years with the team were some of the best years of his professional life.
"The last six years with the team have been some of the best years of my professional life. I have thoroughly enjoyed working in this environment with some of the best players in the world. It has also been an honour and a privilege to call some of the best coaching and support staff in world cricket my colleagues and I will miss being a part of this very special set up massively," CSA's official website quoted King as saying.
King also thanked CSA as he said: "I must also thank Cricket South Africa for the wonderful opportunity. It's a phase of my life that I will never forget and I wish everyone all of the best going forward."
South Africa A team fitness trainer Tumi Masekela will take over from King with immediate effect upon the conclusion of the latter's duties in India.
The first Test match between India and South Africa will begin from October 2. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:04 IST

Only love, enjoyment and entertainment, Shamsi captions pic with Dhawan

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): South Africa bowler Tabraiz Shamsi on Tuesday shared a picture with India batsman Shikhar Dhawan while captioning it 'only love, enjoyment and entertainment'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:22 IST

India announce 29-man squad for preparatory camp ahead of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Indian Football Team on Tuesday announced their 29-man squad for preparatory camp ahead of their clash with Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:03 IST

Our wrestlers are prepared for 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday felicitated Indian wrestlers for their brilliant performances in the recently concluded World Wrestling Championships and said the athletes would be a major force to reckon with in the upcoming 2020 T

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:19 IST

Real Madrid's increasing injury list bothers manager Zidane

Leeds [UK], Sept 24 (ANI): After Real Madrid's full-back Ferland Mendy picked an injury, manager Zinedine Zidane said club's increasing injury list bothers him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 19:50 IST

15 wins in a row is something to be proud of, says Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool [UK], Sept 24 (ANI): Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has said the club needs to keep pushing itself even though it registered 15 wins in a row in the Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:42 IST

I cannot change decision of referee: Bajrang Punia

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): After being forced to settle for a bronze at the World Wrestling Championship, Bajrang Punia on Tuesday said that he cannot change the referee's decision.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 17:52 IST

We lose too many wickets in the first ten overs : Bangladesh's...

Dubai [UAE], Sept 24 (ANI): As Bangladesh and Afghanistan get ready to face each other in the finals of the Tri-series, Tigers' coach Russell Domingo believes that the top order collapse within first 10 overs is a major concern for the hosts.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 17:34 IST

Injured Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Test series against South Africa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday ruled out of the Test series against South Africa due to minor stress fracture in his lower back.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:11 IST

Real Madrid can dream of great season: Eden Hazard

Leeds [UK], Sept 24 (ANI): Real Madrid's Eden Hazard has expressed confidence in the club's "quality team", saying it can dream of a great season.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:29 IST

We are capable of playing much better football: India Under-18...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 24 (ANI): India Under-18 football coach Floyd Pinto has said that the team is capable of playing much better football and will revive their game when they play against Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:18 IST

Australia's tour of Bangladesh postponed

Dubai [UAE], Sept 24 (ANI): Australia's Test tour of Bangladesh, which was also a part of ICC World Test Championship has been postponed to June-July from February next year for undisclosed reasons.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:34 IST

Sports Authority of India to launch Khelo India Girls League

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Khelo India, the flagship scheme of Sports Authority of India is all set to launch Khelo India Girls League (KIGL) across all sports, exclusively for the girl child.

Read More
iocl