South Africa fitness trainer to end tenure after Test series against India

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept 24 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday said that their fitness trainer Greg King will end his tenure with the team after the conclusion of the Test series against India.

CSA said that King will be emigrating due to family responsibility reasons.

King said his last six years with the team were some of the best years of his professional life.

"The last six years with the team have been some of the best years of my professional life. I have thoroughly enjoyed working in this environment with some of the best players in the world. It has also been an honour and a privilege to call some of the best coaching and support staff in world cricket my colleagues and I will miss being a part of this very special set up massively," CSA's official website quoted King as saying.

King also thanked CSA as he said: "I must also thank Cricket South Africa for the wonderful opportunity. It's a phase of my life that I will never forget and I wish everyone all of the best going forward."

South Africa A team fitness trainer Tumi Masekela will take over from King with immediate effect upon the conclusion of the latter's duties in India.

The first Test match between India and South Africa will begin from October 2. (ANI)

