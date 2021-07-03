South Africa looking to find de Kock's opening partner before T20 WC: Bavuma

St George [Grenada], July 3 (ANI): South Africa limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma has said that the side is looking to find an opening partner for Quinton de Kock before the T20 World Cup.

South Africa is currently locking against West Indies in a five-match T20I series and it stands level at 2-2. The series decider will be played later today.

"In terms of combinations, we are looking at who can partner Quinny at the top. Reeza Hendricks is the guy at the moment and we believe he has done it well. David Miller is our seasoned finisher. He has done it for many years but unfortunately at the moment he is battling with form, as are a number of batters," ESPNcricinfo quoted Bavuma as saying.



"I'm sure a seaming allrounder will come back into the mix. Where we find ourselves at the moment is that we are looking for someone who can effectively play that sixth bowling role. If you look at a guy like Aiden Markram, he gives you more than just the bowling option. He is someone we see as versatile in terms of his batting position. He can bat at the top as well as batting in the middle and he has been given that opportunity now, albeit in tough conditions. From a bowling front, that the sixth-bowler we haven't nailed down," he added.

Dwayne Bravo's career-best figures of 4-19 helped the West Indies pull off a series-leveling victory over South Africa in the fourth match of the T20I series at Grenada National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

West Indies defended a score of 167 in the fourth T20I and the hosts managed to win the match by 21 runs. (ANI)

