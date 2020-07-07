South Africa must take a stand on 'Black Lives Matter': Lungi Ngidi

Cape Town [South Africa], July 7 (ANI): South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has said that the side needs to take a stand on the 'Black Lives Matter' issue like the rest of the world.

Ngidi, who was named as Cricket South Africa's (CSA) T20 cricketer of the year, has also indicated that he would be in favour of supporting the anti-racism cause.

"As a nation, we have a past that is very difficult, with racial discrimination, so it's definitely something we will be addressing as a team and if we are not, it's something I will bring up," ESPNCricnfo quoted Ngidi as saying.

"It's something that we need to take very seriously and like the rest of the world is doing, make the stand," he added.

Prior to South Africa's isolation in 1970, national sports teams were made up of white players only, and the people of colour used to be excluded from participating at the highest level.

This has changed over the last 29 years. However, only nine black Africans have played Test cricket for South Africa and Ngidi is the most recent.

Across different sports, athletes continue to take the knee to show their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

England and West Indies will be locking horns in a three-match Test series from July 8. Both sides have announced that they would be sporting a 'Black Lives Matter' logo on their jerseys to show support with the anti-racism movement.

The 'Black Lives Matter' movement gained momentum due to the death of an African-American man named George Floyd, after a police officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd's neck as suggested by the viral videos.

Ever since Floyd's demise, many sportspersons have come out to talk about their experience with racism. Windies opening batsman Chris Gayle also said that he had faced racism, and added that it is a myth that the menace of racism exists just in football.

The Premier League resumed its suspended season in June and all teams have been sending out a strong message to show solidarity with the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

The teams have been taking a knee to show their support, while jerseys of all players have 'Black Lives Matter' written on them. (ANI)

