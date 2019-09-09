Cricket South Africa Logo
Cricket South Africa Logo

South Africa names Amol Muzumdar as interim batting coach for Test series against India

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:23 IST

Cape Town [South Africa], Sept 9 (ANI): South Africa on Monday appointed former India batsman Amol Muzumdar as their interim batting coach for the Test series against India, starting from October 2.
Muzumdar will be replacing Dale Benkenstein, who departed after the team's dismal performance in the 2019 World Cup.
Cricket South Africa's Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl said that Muzumdar is a 'perfect fit' for them.
"Amol is a perfect fit for us. He brings an intimate knowledge of Indian playing conditions and the challenges our batsmen are likely to face. He also assisted us at the spin bowling camp we held recently in India and thus has already built up a good working relationship with Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Zubayr Hamza," Sport24.co.za quoted Zyl as saying.
Muzumdar said he is excited about his 'new chapter' and wants to groom talent on the cricket field.
"Cricket has always been and will continue to be my calling. Having spent 25 years on the pitch as a player I intend to spend the next 25 tapping and grooming talent on the cricket field. I am very excited about this new chapter to my coaching career," Muzumdar said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:56 IST

Steve Smith and David Warner share celebratory moments after...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): After winning the fourth Test match against England and retaining the Ashes, Australia batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner shared their team's celebratory moments with the fans.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:51 IST

Netherlands announces squad for T20 World Cup Qualifier,...

Nieuwegein [Netherlands], Sept 9 (ANI): Netherlands head coach Ryan Campbell on Monday announced the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier and the tri-nation series against Ireland and Scotland.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:00 IST

Nathan Lyon aims to win fifth Ashes Test match

Dubai [UAE], Sept 9 (ANI): After winning the fourth Ashes Test match, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said he wants to win the fifth and the last match of the series, to be played at The Oval.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:59 IST

It is all about 90 minutes in football: Amarjit Singh

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Ahead of India's vital game against AFC Asian champions Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, midfielder Amarjit Singh on Monday said that in football 'it is all about those 90 minutes.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:02 IST

Australian Federal Police mock England as team from Down Under...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Australia and England have the oldest rivalry in cricket and fans of both countries have always been enthusiastic about voicing their opinions and as the team from Down Under retained the Ashes, Australian Federal Police (AFP) jumped on the bandwagon to mock the Thr

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:58 IST

Sports fraternity extends wishes to 'Khiladi Kumar' on his 52nd birthday

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Many from the sports fraternity on Monday extended wishes to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as he turned 52.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:15 IST

Melbourne Renegades sign England's Tammy Beaumont for upcoming WBBL

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 9 (ANI): Melbourne Renegades on Monday confirmed that England batter Tammy Beaumont has been signed for the upcoming edition of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:04 IST

Pankaj Advani all set to defend world title at Myanmar Open

Mandalay [Myanmar], Sept 9 (ANI): Twenty-One-time World Billiards and Snooker Champion Pankaj Advani of India will kick-start the business end of the cue sports season with the Myanmar Open here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:50 IST

Perth Scorchers signs Kurtis Patterson for three-year deal

Perth [Australia], Sept 9 (ANI): Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Perth Scorchers signed batsman Kurtis Patterson for a three year deal on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:34 IST

Here's why India is ahead of Aussies in WTC despite same number of wins

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Australia defeated England in the fourth Test by 185 runs to retain the Ashes and as a result, the team now has 56 points in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:26 IST

France President Macron apologises to Albania PM over national...

Leeds [UK], Sep 9 (ANI): France President Emmanuel Macron has apologised to Albania Prime Minister Edi Rama after the Football Federation of France played the wrong national anthem during the team's match against France in the Euro 2020 qualifying match.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 09:33 IST

Take Steve Smith out, it would be very similar for both teams: Joe Root

Manchester [UK], Sept 9 (ANI): England skipper Joe Root identified Australia batsman Steve Smith as the standout performer in the ongoing Ashes and said if the batsman is taken out of the equation, the situation would be very similar for both teams.

Read More
iocl