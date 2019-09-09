South Africa names Amol Muzumdar as interim batting coach for Test series against India

Cape Town [South Africa], Sept 9 (ANI): South Africa on Monday appointed former India batsman Amol Muzumdar as their interim batting coach for the Test series against India, starting from October 2.

Muzumdar will be replacing Dale Benkenstein, who departed after the team's dismal performance in the 2019 World Cup.

Cricket South Africa's Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl said that Muzumdar is a 'perfect fit' for them.

"Amol is a perfect fit for us. He brings an intimate knowledge of Indian playing conditions and the challenges our batsmen are likely to face. He also assisted us at the spin bowling camp we held recently in India and thus has already built up a good working relationship with Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Zubayr Hamza," Sport24.co.za quoted Zyl as saying.

Muzumdar said he is excited about his 'new chapter' and wants to groom talent on the cricket field.

"Cricket has always been and will continue to be my calling. Having spent 25 years on the pitch as a player I intend to spend the next 25 tapping and grooming talent on the cricket field. I am very excited about this new chapter to my coaching career," Muzumdar said. (ANI)

