South Africa pacer Duanne Olivier ruled out of Test series against England

Canterbury [UK], August 14 (ANI): South Africa pacer Duanne Olivier has been ruled out of the Test series against England due to torn hip-flexor muscle.

Olivier sustained the injury during the four-day tour match against England Lions.

"#Proteas fast bowler Duanne Olivier has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England due to a grade 2 right hip flexor muscle tear. No replacement has been named," Cricket South Africa announced on their official handle.

South Africa have not named a replacement for the pacer and his absence will be a further blow for the visitors, with star pacer of the team Kagiso Rabada also currently struggling with an ankle injury. Rabada was ruled out of the two-match T20I series against Ireland due to the same.



"Duanne presented with significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle at the close of play on day three of the four-day tour match. After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan which revealed a grade 2 tear involving the right pectineus muscle," ICC quoted team doctor Hashendra Ramjee as saying.

"Due to the extent of the injury, he has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England and will return home where he will commence his rehabilitation with the Gauteng Central Lions medical team," he added.

The series will be of critical importance for the Proteas, as they look to extend their lead at the top of the World Test Championship tally.

The three matches Test series will be played between 17 August to 12 September at Lord's, Old Trafford and The Oval.

Test Squad: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo and Glenton Stuurman. (ANI)

