South Africa played Jofra Archer very well, says Mark Boucher

Cape Town [South Africa], Dec 31 (ANI): After South Africa defeated England in the first Test, Proteas head coach Mark Boucher praised the team for handling English pacer Jofra Archer very well.

"I am pretty happy with the way we played him," ESPNcricinfo quoted Boucher as saying.

Archer bowled brilliantly and took six wickets in the match at Centurion including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Boucher said that Archer is a great bowler but England have more threatening bowlers in their line up.

"I would not see him as England's greatest threat. He is a threat but there are quite a few other bowlers who are a threat in their line-up," he said.

The former wicket-keeper batsman said that the team did not miss the scoring opportunity and scored runs against Archer.

"If there are scoring opportunities you need to take them. He was under a little bit of pressure because he was going for quite a few runs which meant we were getting some momentum and getting ahead of the game," Boucher said.

South Africa won the first Test against England by 110 runs.

With this win, the hosts opened their account in the World Test Championships standings. The team gained their first 30 points in four Tests. South Africa now lead the four-match series 1-0.

It was the first Test win for Proteas after five successive defeats and sixth consecutive win at Centurion. Chasing a mammoth total of 376 runs, England were bowled out for 268 in their second innings on day four.

Both the teams will now face off against each other in the second Test at Cape Town commencing on January 3. (ANI)

