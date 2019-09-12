South Africa prepare themselves for first T20I against India

Dharamshala [Himachal Pradesh], Sept 12 (ANI): Ahead of the T20I series against India, South Africa team had a practice session at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium here on Wednesday.

The following day the team also went out for shopping in Mcleodganj.

India team is scheduled to reach Dharamshala on Friday.

The first T20I between South Africa and India will be played on September 15. (ANI)

