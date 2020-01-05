South Africa releases non-playing Test squad members for domestic tournament

Johannesburg [South Africa], Jan 5 (ANI): The non-playing members of the South Africa Test squad in the second match against England have been released to play for their respective franchise teams in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) domestic four-day series.

Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dane Paterson (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), and Rudi Second (Warriors) have been released from the Test squad.

Keegan Petersen will remain with the team as 12th man for the duration of the match and will spend time working with batting consultant, Jacques Kallis.

South Africa are currently playing the second Test of the four-match series against England at Newlands after winning the first game by 107 runs.

Proteas squad for the second Test match: Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Pieter Malan, Keegan Petersen, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen.

The domestic franchise four-day series will start on Monday, January 6. (ANI)

