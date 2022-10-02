South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma wins toss, opts to field against India in 2nd T20I

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 2 (ANI): South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field against India in the second game of the three-match T20I series here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday.

Indian team would aim to continue its winning run and complete a rare home-series win against Proteas. India come into the game with a 1-0 lead in the series and will look to wrap things up in Guwahati.

Speaking at the time of toss, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said, "We are gonna bowl first, manage our energies really well. This one looks like a different pitch. We want to do the job with the ball and then the batters to finish it off. We had a few positives from the first game. Just one change. Ngidi comes in for Shamsi."



Speaking at the time of toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma said, "Yes (Would have fielded as well). Just want to come out, play some good cricket and entertain the crowd. We have never beaten these guys here and it's gonna take a lot of effort from everyone to do that and we have come out prepared and pretty much ready for the game. Not too sure how the conditions will be. When I touched the pitch there was some stickiness and we gotta be a little cautious at the start. We got a solid batting line-up and it will be a challenge upfront. We are playing the same team."

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

