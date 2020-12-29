South Africa-Sri Lanka ongoing Test match to go ahead as scheduled

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 29 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday confirmed that new restrictions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa will not have any impact on the ongoing first Test between Proteas and Sri Lanka.

The announcement made by the South African President includes that sport, arts, and cultural activities, including both professional and non-professional matches, by recognised sporting bodies, are allowed, subject to strict adherence.

"This evening President Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would enter Level 3 Covid-19 lockdown as of midnight," CSA said in an official statement.

"CSA is aware of the many questions regarding the continuation of the test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka. The new restrictions will not impact the SA v Sri Lanka international match currently underway at SuperSport Park in Centurion," it added.

In the ongoing Test match, Faf du Plessis fell one run short of his double ton but it was enough to give his side a 225-run lead before South African bowlers made early inroads into the Sri Lanka top order on Monday.

Sri Lanka were at 65/2 in their second innings at the close of play on day three. Kusal Mendis (33 not out) and Dinesh Chandimal (21 not out) are at the crease as Sri Lanka are trailing by 160 runs.

Lungi Ngidi picked up both wickets as visiting captain Dimuth Karunaratne (6) and Kusal Mendis (0) failed to steal the show with the bat.



It was another day of dominance for South Africa as they posted 621 in their first innings after Du Plessis showed his masterclass while Temba Bavuma (71) and then Keshav Maharaj (73) played some good hand on day three.

The hosts resumed their play from 317/4 with Du Plessis and Bavuma on strike. The duo had a 179-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Dasun Shanaka broke the highest partnership of the match as he sent back Bavuma on 71. Du Plessis brought up his century in the next over, passing 4000 Test runs from the same shot, as South Africa began to build their lead.

Wiaan Mulder (36) supported him until well into the afternoon session, when he edged a ball from Wanindu Hasaranga into Niroshan Dickwella's gloves.

Hasaranga brought Du Plessis' innings to a close, as the former South Africa captain failed to clear mid-on since he aimed for the boundary to bring up what would have been his maiden double hundred. His 199-run knock off 276 balls was studded with 24 fours.

Before walking back to the pavilion, Du Plessis also put on a record seventh-wicket stand against Sri Lanka of 133 with Maharaj (73), who went to his highest Test score before he was the last batsman out.

Hasaranga finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/171 as South Africa were bowled out for 621. (ANI)

