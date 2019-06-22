South Africa still keeping their semi-finals hope alive

Cape Town [South Africa], June 22 (ANI): Despite sitting on the eighth position on the points table in the World Cup, South Africa batsman Aiden Markram is still not losing hope of his team qualifying in the semi-finals, saying that they never felt to be down and out.

"We definitely never feel down and out. We've sort of tried to put a lot of the focus back completely on us going forward. It is obviously really important that we win the remaining three of our games, and if there's an outside chance of qualifying, that would be incredible," Sport24.co.za quoted Markram, as saying.

Apart from South Africa winning all the three matches, there are many more pieces which need to fall on the right places if the Proteas want to qualify for the semi-finals.

However, Markram said that they are focusing on winning their own games and from there on, and they will take it as it will come.

"A lot of focus is on us at the moment, us as a squad and trying to win the next three games and from there we'll take it as it comes," he said.

South Africa lost their recent match at the hands of New Zealand by four wickets and Markram revealed that the defeat was a tough one to swallow.

"Naturally after the game, it was quite a tough one to swallow because obviously it was quite an important game for us leading to it and it was really close. The mood, naturally it was a bit down, but I think we've done a bit of our sulking and moping around," Markram said.

South Africa will now play against Pakistan on June 23. (ANI)

