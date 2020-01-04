South Africa trail England by 54 runs on Day 2 of Cape Town Test

Cape Town [South Africa], Jan 4 (ANI): After bundling out England for 269, South Africa ended day two of the second Test at 215/8 on Saturday at Newlands in Cape Town.

The hosts currently trail England by 54 runs with Vernon Philander still at the crease. Philander is unbeaten on 13.

South Africa's innings got off to a shaky start as the side lost its opening three wickets with just 40 runs on the board. Pieter Malan (5), Zubayr Hamza (5) and Faf du Plessis (1) all failed to leave a mark.

Dean Elgar then joined Rassie van der Dussen in the middle and the duo retrieved the innings for the hosts. Both batsmen put up a stand of 117 runs.

England finally got the breakthrough in the 63rd as Dom Bess had Elgar (88) caught at the hands of skipper Joe Root at mid-off, reducing the hosts to 157/4.

Quinton de Kock, then joined Dussen in the middle, and the duo put on a quickfire partnership of 34 runs, but de Kock's (20) stint at the crease was cut short by Sam Curran in the 72nd over, reducing South Africa to 191/5.

Just nine runs later, Curran got the sixth wicket for England as Dussen (68) was sent back to the pavilion. James Anderson got among the wickets as he had Dwaine Pretorius (4) caught at the hands of Ben Stokes, reducing South Africa to 207/7.

Anderson, then removed Keshav Maharaj (4), leaving Proteas in a spot of bother at 215/8. After that, stumps were called on day two.

Resuming day two at 262/9, England managed to add just nine more runs to their total and were bowled out for under 270. (ANI)

