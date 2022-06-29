South Africa white-ball captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of England tour

Johannesburg [South Africa], June 29 (ANI): South Africa white-ball captain, Temba Bavuma, has been ruled out of the team's entire tour to the United Kingdom (UK) after sustaining an elbow injury during the recently concluded T20 series in India.

His projected recovery time is eight weeks, whereafter his return to play programme will begin.

The highly anticipated tour will run from July 19 to September 12, consisting of three One-Day International (ODI), T20 international and Test series respectively against hosts, England, as well as two T20Is against Ireland, to be played in Bristol.

Keshav Maharaj and David Miller, will take over the reins and lead the ODI and T20 teams respectively.

In other selection news, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that 21-year-old, Gerald Coetzee has received his maiden Proteas call-up for the T20I series, with 32-year-old, Rilee Rossouw also included in that squad for the first time since the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup in India. He has 15 T20 international caps to his name.

Kagiso Rabada will be rested for the ODI series as part of his workload management.

CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said: "The National Selection Panel and I are relishing the opportunity to see what this strong Proteas group will produce in this all-important tour to England. With ICC World Test Championship points at stake, the team has everything to play for."



"The T20 format is a high priority for us at the moment because of ICC T20 World Cup coming up in a few short months in Australia. We are looking to give opportunities to players that we are interested in seeing and working out the best combinations, while also trying to balance our desire to maintain enough consistency within the set up that the players are used to playing together as a team by the time they reach Australia for the World Cup. This series will go a long way in helping us achieve all of those objectives."

"While the ODI series is not for Super League points, the 50-over format is of vital importance as we look ahead to the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. The combinations tried and the performances we yielded will go a long way in our build up to that tournament."

"This will be a very long tour for several members of the team who will participate in all three formats and the entire coaching and support staff. On behalf of the Selection panel, I would like to wish Mark (Boucher), our two stand-in, white ball captains, Keshav (Maharaj) and David (Miller) and Test captain, Dean (Elgar), all the very best for the tour. We anticipate exciting matches and nail- biting finishes against a strong opposing team that I know our Proteas enjoy facing off against," he added.

Proteas ODI squad vs England:

Keshav Maharaj (captain, Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Marco Jansen (Gbets Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Janneman Malan (GbetsRocks), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Anrich Nortje (Gebets Warriors), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans), Khaya Zondo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), and Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Western Province).

Proteas T20 squad vs England:

David Miller (captain, Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Gerald Coetzee (ITEC Knights), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Gbets Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Rilee Rossouw (ITEC Knights), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Gbets Warriors), and Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions).

Proteas Test squad vs England:

Dean Elgar (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Marco Jansen (Gbets Warrios), Simon Harmer (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Gbets Warriors), Duanne Olivier (Imperial Lions), Keegan Petersen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Imperial Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper, Six Gun Grill Western Province), Khaya Zondo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), and Glenton Stuurman (Gbets Warriors). (ANI)

