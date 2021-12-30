South Africa will have to play out of their skins to beat India, says Sourav Ganguly

Centurion [South Africa], December 30 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly feels South Africa have to play out their skins if the Proteas want to beat India in the ongoing Test series.

India clinched their first Test match in Centurion as they defeated South Africa by 113 runs on the final day of the game on Thursday. India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

Ganguly was not surprised by Team India's win as he feels the visitors will be hard to beat in the ongoing series.

"Great victory for Team India ..not surprised by the result at all...will be a hard team to beat this series..South Africa will have to play out of their skins to do that ..enjoy the new year," Ganguly tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also lauded Team India for a remarkable win over South Africa.



"Well played, #TeamIndia!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Indian opening batter KL Rahul on Thursday said head coach Rahul Dravid has brought a lot of balance within the side and players want to learn as much as they can from the former skipper.

KL Rahul, who scored a century in the first Test against South Africa, said Dravid had made the visitors work hard in the nets before the game.

"You talk about the art of batting, we are very lucky to have a guy like him in the dressing room, he has brought a lot of calm and balance in the dressing room. He focuses more preparation, he has made us work hard in the training and in the nets," he added.

"You want to sit with a great player like Rahul Dravid, you want to learn as much as possible from him for so many years," Rahul said in the post-match press conference after the win in the first Test.

India and South Africa will next lock horns in the second Test in Johannesburg from Monday. (ANI)

