South Africa women's team begin fourth off-season camp

Cape Town [India], November 24 (ANI): The South Africa women's team began their fourth off-season camp at the Powerade High-Performance Centre (HPC) this week as they continue to work towards the start of the 2020/21 term that begins next month in a bio-secure setting.

A 18-strong group is made up of nationally contracted players, High-Performance players and academy players, who have assembled in Pretoria for the week-long programme. The camp, which runs from November 23-27, is focussed on further enhancing the fitness of players and refining their playing skill before the new campaign begins with the Women's Super League (WSL) on December 14.

"We're happy with what we're seeing from the players so far. They have really managed to stay fit and in shape considering all that has happened so far this year. I think all of them you can see when they're in the nets and practicing, the basics we have been emphasising are all still there. They are also constantly improving their fitness levels, so everyone is now just excited and keen to get out there in the middle and play cricket," Proteas head coach Hilton Moreeng said in an official CSA release.



Seamer Ayabonga Khaka and all-rounder Sune Luus are also in attendance following their participation in the Women's T20 Challenge. But the eight players that have been playing in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) are absent due to their commitments in Australia.

South Africa had two tours cancelled in recent months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They were scheduled to play West Indies and England in recent months, but those tours were postponed because of the virus.

Proteas squad for camp: Masabata Klaas, Tazmin Btitz, Anneke Bosch, Ayabonga Khaka, Robyn Searle, Trisha Chetty, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Lara Goodall, Andrie Steyn, Sune Luus, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Micheala Andrews, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke, Nobulomko Baneti, Khayakaze Mathe, Jade De Figueiredo. (ANI)

