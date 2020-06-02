South African cricketers likely to resume training from next week

London [UK], June 2 (ANI): The South African national and franchise cricketers could resume training from next week and may feature in an exhibition event at the end of June.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Cricket South Africa (CSA) hope to submit their plans this week, with a view to resuming training next week.

In its first stage, the return to a training plan will see franchise cricketers training at their home grounds, in accordance with set guidelines, reported ESPNcricinfo.

The training will include a prohibition on the use of saliva on the ball as well as regulations around the use of changing rooms.

After that, the apex body of cricket in South Africa will decide on allowing players to travel across provincial borders for eventual games subject to obtaining the permit.

Last week, the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture of South Africa gave a green light to resume training and playing.

CSA Acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul had said that no player, coach, or support staff will be forced to return to training.

"I have already had discussions with the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) and I would like to stress that no player, coach, support staff or administrator will be forced to return to training if they are uncomfortable with it at this stage," Faul had said in an official statement.

The Proteas are due to host India for the three T20Is at the end of August and are looking at building a bio-secure bubble for the limited-overs series, which is slated to be played behind closed doors. (ANI)

