South African Dane Paterson seeks Kolpak deal despite COVID-19 uncertainty

London [UK], April 7 (ANI): South African pacer Dane Paterson has ended his association with the Proteas and intends to play professionally in England from this season.

When the Kolpak deals will become invalid, which is due to happen when the UK leaves the European Union at the end of this year, the 31-year-old cricketer will continue to play in England as an overseas professional.

Paterson's Kolpak deal with Nottinghamshire, scheduled for March 23, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had already suspended professional cricket till May 28 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Despite the uncertainty over the start of the cricket season in the United Kingdom, the right-arm seamer has not been re-contracted to his local domestic franchise, the Cobras.

"When a player gets to over 30, especially as a bowler, they don't have that many years left in you," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ashwell Prince, Paterson's coach at the Cobras as saying.

"I'm sure these guys sit down and calculate what realistic opportunities will they have of playing for the Proteas and if not, they will consider other options. I think this is probably how this came about," he added.

Paterson debuted against England in January 2020 and played in two of the four Tests this summer. However, he was overlooked for the one-day leg of the summer against England and Australia. (ANI)

