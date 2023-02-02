South Africa's 2023 WC automatic qualification dented by slow over-rate after loss to England in 3rd ODI

Kimberley [South Africa], February 2 (ANI): South Africa has been docked a point in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League cycle for their slow over-rate during the third ODI against England in Kimberly on Wednesday.

Despite having won the three-match series, South Africa's 59-run defeat in the third and final ODI against England at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley on Wednesday has them delicately placed in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, wherein they currently occupy the ninth position.

South Africa was further dented due to their slow over-rate in the game, which led to them losing a point, thereby widening the gulf between them and eighth-placed Sri Lanka. They have also been fined 20 per cent of their match fee.

South Africa was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were considered and Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction.

It has cost them a point in the Super League points table at a time they badly needed any point coming their way. It was their first penalty-over offence in the ongoing cycle, wherein Sri Lanka have already lost three points, followed by West Indies and Ireland (two each) and India (one).

The top eight teams in the Super League cycle will be ensured a direct qualification to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 later this year, with India qualifying automatically on account of being the hosts.

South Africa's chances had taken a significant dent following their withdrawal from the three-match home series against Australia, before they redeemed themselves with back-to-back wins against England.



A team gets 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandoned match, and zero for a defeat. South Africa currently has 78 points - 10 behind West Indies, which is currently in eighth position. They are also only one point ahead Sri Lanka, which has 77 points and will play New Zealand in a three-match ODI series from March 25 onwards.

The Proteas have two games remaining in the cycle - against the Netherlands - in March-April, setting it up for a tight contest for the last spot in the top-eight finish.

The bottom five teams in the standings will join five Associate teams in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June, from which the top two teams will make it through to the tournament major.

Pacer Jofra Archer and white-ball specialist Jos Buttler combined on Wednesday to guide England to victory and put a massive dent in South Africa's hopes of qualifying directly for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Archer collected his best ODI bowling figures of 6/40 in just his second international appearance back from long-term injury, while Buttler smashed his 11th ODI century as England registered a 59-run victory over South Africa in Kimberley.Buttler's superb innings of 131 was well supported by Dawid Malan's 118 at the top of the order, with the duo combining to put on 232 for the fourth wicket after the hosts had reduced England to 3/14 in the sixth over. England put on 346/7 in their 50 overs.

SA was bundled out for 287 runs courtesy Archer's spell. Fifties from Heinrich Klaasen (80) and Reeza Hendricks (52) were in vain.

Buttler won the 'Man of the Match' for his ton and 'Man of the series' for scoring 261 runs in 3 matches with one ton and a fifty. (ANI)

