South Africa's Dale Steyn ruled out of World Cup with shoulder injury

Johannesburg [South Africa], Jun 4 (ANI): South Africa speedster Dale Steyn has been ruled out of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad for the remainder of the tournament after failing to recover from a shoulder injury.

Beuran Hendricks will replace Steyn in the Proteas squad, Cricket South Africa said in a statement.

ICC on Tuesday confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved left-arm fast bowler Hendricks, who made his ODI debut in January this year against Pakistan, as a replacement for Steyn.

Fast bowler Steyn suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment, ruling him out of bowling for the foreseeable future.

The replacement of a player requires the nod of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives).

South Africa will take on India in its third match at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on June 5. The Proteas have lost two consecutive games to England and Bangladesh, respectively. (ANI)