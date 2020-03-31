South Africa's Devon Conway eligible to play for New Zealand

London [UK], Mar 31 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that South Africa-born batsman Devon Conway who plays for Wellington, will be eligible to represent New Zealand from August 28.

The 28-year-old cricketer who left Johannesburg in September 2017 has been granted an 'exceptional circumstance dispensation' leaving him available for selection for New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh, which is slated to begin from August 12, ESPNcricinfo reported.

"It's really awesome to have that solid date, 28th of August, as a reminder to say that you're pretty close. In saying that, it doesn't guarantee selection," ESPNcricinfo quoted Conway as saying.

"So I am pretty pretty happy to hear about that, but you've just got to keep working hard and hopefully get an opportunity to break into that Black Caps team, which is pretty awesome at the moment - you've got world-class players there, and it won't be easy to get into that team," he added.

The left-handed batsman has scored 1598 runs for Wellington at the stellar average of 72.63, with four hundred including an unbeaten 327 against Canterbury last October, only the eighth triple-hundred scored in New Zealand. (ANI)

