Southampton Test: England trail West Indies by 99 run after Day 2

Southampton [UK], July 11 (ANI): West Indies continued their dominance in the first Test against England as Ben Stokes-led side is trailing by 99 runs at the end of day two here on Friday.

Resuming West Indies' first innings from 57/1 on day two, Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope provided their side with a good start. Both played cautiously but kept the scoreboard running.

The duo formed a 59-run partnership before Dom Bess took the first wicket of the day as he dismissed Hope (16). Brathwaite completed his half-century and started playing furiously as he struck three boundaries to Ben Stokes in an over.

However, in the same over, Stokes made a comeback and sent Brathwaite (65) back to the pavilion. Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase then took the field but failed to form a good partnership as the former away his wicket after scoring 39 runs.

It was Shane Dowrich and Chase's partnership which handed West Indies a much-needed momentum. Both formed a partnership of 81 runs. Chase was just three runs away from completing his half-century when he was given LBW off James Anderson's delivery.

However, Dowrich went on to complete half-century and scored 61 before Ben Stokes dismissed him. England bowlers then did not allow West Indies batsmen to settle and restricted them on 318 runs.

Stokes took four wickets while Anderson and Bess took three and two wickets respectively.

Dom Sibley and Rory Burns then began England's second innings. England will resume their second innings from 15/0 on day three. (ANI)

