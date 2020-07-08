Southampton Test: England win toss, elects to bat first against West Indies

Southampton [UK], July 8 (ANI): England won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the first Test of the three-match series here at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

England's bowler Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes will miss the first Test. Broad will miss an England home Test for the first time in eight years.

West Indies have opted for Jermaine Blackwood over Rahkeem Cornwall in their sqaud.

Since March, no international cricket has been played due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because of this virus, whole sporting action across the world came to a grinding halt.

This will be the first time in the 143-year long history of Test cricket that the matches will be played without no crowds.

England playing XI for the first Test: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood.

West Indies playing XI for the first Test: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel. (ANI)

