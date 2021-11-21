Spain hockey team arrives in Bhubaneswar for Junior World Cup

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 21 (ANI): Spain hockey team on Sunday arrived here in Bhubaneswar to participate in the much-awaited FIH Odisha men's Junior World Cup 2021.

The showpiece event is scheduled to be held here from November 24 to December 5. The Spain team arrived after Pakistan reached Bhubaneswar for the megaevent.

Grouped in Pool C, along with Korea, the Netherlands, and the USA, Spain will be expecting a tough start to the tournament.



"Our preparation was good, we had some friendly matches in the summertime in Europe, and then we played some matches against Spain national team a month ago. So, we are in good form," said Alejandro Siri, Spain Head Coach according to a Hockey India release.

Excited to compete in Bhubaneswar at the iconic Kalinga Stadium, Siri said, "We are proud to be in Bhubaneswar to play in this World Cup in this pandemic situation. We are excited."

Team Pakistan also arrived in Bhubaneswar on Saturday night and the team coach expressed his excitement about playing hockey in Bhubaneswar.

"I am very happy with the Odisha State Government and the Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik for the work they have done in promoting hockey all over the world. Excited to compete in the tournament as it will help in increasing the popularity of the sport," Danish Kaleem, Pakistan Head Coach said.

Spain will face off against the United States in their first game of the tournament on November 25, while Pakistan, who are placed in Group D along with Germany, Argentina and Egypt will face Germany in their first match on November 24. (ANI)

