Spell against Bangladesh was a dream performance: Deepak Chahar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): India pacer Deepak Chahar, after winning the ICC's Best Men's T20I performance in 2019 award, said that it was his dream spell against Bangladesh.

Chahar said his haul of six for seven against Bangladesh in Nagpur, which included a hat-trick, would always be cherished by him.

"I am very happy to receive this award. I would like to thank the ICC for this award and to the BCCI for giving me a chance to represent my country. That performance was very special for me. I got an opportunity to play for India after a long time. Taking six wickets conceding only seven runs was a dream performance for me and will always remain close to my heart," Deepak Chahar said in a statement.

Chahar in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh last year created a record for the best bowling figures in a T20I match and also became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game.

He ended the match with the figures of 6-7 and surpassed Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis to create the record. Mendis had recorded figures of 6-8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.

In the match against Bangladesh, Chahar also took a hat-trick as he dismissed one batsman on the last ball of the 18th over and then he dismissed two batsmen in the opening two balls of the 20th over.

Chahar took the wickets of Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shaiful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman. (ANI)

