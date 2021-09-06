Spell of the summer so far: Warne hails Bumrah's bowling as India inch closer to win in 4th Test

London [UK], September 6 (ANI): Legendary spinner Shane Warne on Monday showered praise on Jasprit Bumrah after the bowler became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 wickets in the longest format of the game. Bumrah achieved the feat in the ongoing fourth Test against England when he removed Ollie Pope for 2 in the second session of the final day.

Warne termed the outstanding bowling by Bumrah as the "spell of the summer." "Take a bow @Jaspritbumrah93! That spell of 6.3.6.2 was outstanding and the spell of the summer so far. A class above any other fast bowler in this test match on a flat wicket! Outstanding," Warne tweeted.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan in the second session predicted that India would go 2-1 up.



"This really is incredible bowling by @Jaspritbumrah93 !! Test cricket bowling at its best ... India about to go 2-1 up," Vaughan tweeted.

With Pope's wicket, Bumrah broke former Indian skipper Kapil Dev's record. Kapil Dev had taken 25 Tests to reach 100 wickets while Bumrah achieved the milestone in his 24th game.

Former India bowler Irfan Pathan is next on the list, having reached 100 wickets in 28 matches while pacer Mohammad Shami occupies the fourth spot.

Meanwhile, England batsmen failed to rise to the challenge of battling it out against the Indian bowlers in the second session after the visitors took the honours in the first session of the fifth morning in the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval. (ANI)

