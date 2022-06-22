Spinner Yasir Shah returns as Pakistan announce Test series squad against Sri Lanka

Lahore [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI): Leg-spinner Yasir Shah marks his return to the national men's team as Pakistan on Wednesday announced an 18-member squad for next month's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan team are set to tour Sri Lanka in July for two Tests series that will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle.

Pakistan will play a three-day warm-up match between 11-13 July. The first Test will be played at Galle from 16 July, while the second Test will be staged at Colombo from 24 July.

The 36-year-old spinner was instrumental in Pakistan's 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka on their last tour of the island in 2015, snaring 24 wickets at 19.33 before injuries pushed him to the sidelines. He last played a Test in August 2021.

Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Nawaz are another addition to the squad.



In the upcoming 2022-23, Pakistan are set to host England and New Zealand for three and two Tests in a bumper home international season.

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said in an official statement released by Pakistan Cricket Board, "We have selected this squad considering the conditions in Sri Lanka and have equipped the team with the best possible resources.

"Our spin department is boosted with the return of Yasir Shah, who proved himself as a match-winner in Sri Lanka on our last tour and Sajid Khan has made the way for him. The spin department also includes two spin all-rounders in Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Ali Agha and left-arm orthodox Nauman Ali."

"Salman Ali Agha has shown consistent performances with the bat in the past three seasons and he is a handy off-spin option," said Wasim.

"Our team has recently put strong performances in Bangladesh and although results against Australia were not ideal we displayed solid cricket and for that reason, we have retained the core to instil consistency and continuity and have trimmed the squad size following the relaxation in Covid-19-induced travel restrictions," he added.

Squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah. (ANI)

