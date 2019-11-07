Spinners have a big role to play in T20 format, says Washington Sundar

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): After defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series, India's Washington Sundar on Thursday said that spinners have a very important role to play in the shortest format of the game.

Bangladesh had managed to score just 153/6 in the allotted twenty overs and Rohit Sharma's knock of 85 runs helped India to chase down the target with eight wickets in hand and 26 balls to spare. With this win, India levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

"Spinners have a big role to play in the shortest format of the game as they take the pace away from the ball. It is all about knowing what to do. Small small things matter, yes you will get hit in some games, this can happen in some games but spinners have a important role in the T20 format," Sundar told reporters.

"We thought 180 was a par score on this wicket. Restricting them to 153, as a bowling unit, we did an excellent job. We were lucky with the toss in this game, we thought anywhere around 160 was a good score to restrict Bangladesh to. Spinners' role was very important on this wicket and it was very important to vary the pace," he added.

Mohammad Naim and Mahmudullah's knocks of 36 and 30 respectively had enabled Bangladesh to post a score of 153/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets for India and he was the key bowler as he put a hold on Bangladesh's run-rate. Sundar took just one wicket but he managed to strangle Bangladesh batsman with his off-spin bowling.

Bangladesh had defeated India on Sunday by seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series. This win was Bangladesh's first over India in the shortest format of the game.

"We have just lost one game, couple of things here and there, we could have won that game as well. We won this match quite comprehensively, now we will definitely look to win the series. Chahal is very experienced in this format and he knows what to do to take wickets in the middle overs. He is definitely an asset for any team he plays for," Sundar said.

"Chahal knows what batsmen are trying to do. He is very clever as he is very experienced. He has played a lot of IPL games so he is calm and composed under pressure. If Rohit bats like this, then it is a treat to watch him. He was on song today and it was very good to watch," he added.

India and Bangladesh will next lock horns in the final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, November 10, in Nagpur. (ANI)

