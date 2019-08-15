Hima Das, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli
Hima Das, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Sports fraternity extend wishes on 73rd Independence Day

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): As the entire nation celebrates 73rd Independence Day today, various names from the sports fraternity expressed their love for the country.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished the country a happy Independence Day and asked people to work together to ensure the progress of the country.
"Wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day. Let's work together towards the progress of our country and create the India of our dreams. Jai Hind," Kohli tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished the entire nation and asked the people from the country to invest in early childhood development.
"Happy Independence Day to all Indians! Proud of what we've achieved in the last 72 years. Let us all Invest in Early Childhood Development .. this can keep our nation healthy, wealthy & happy for generations to come," Tendulkar tweeted.

"Happy Independence Day to everyone. Jai Hind #IndependenceDayIndia #ProudToBeIndian," sprinter Hima Das tweeted.

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane posted a video wishing the country a happy Independence Day.
"Happy Independence Day to all! #IndependenceDay2019," Rahane tweeted.

"I will always remember the Faujis of India, I was free, I am free, I will be free. I salute you, Mother !! Happy Independence Day," cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

"Even after getting drenched with my blood, this soil must remain; Whether I live or not, my country should remain. On 73rd Independence Day, we wish our country progress and peace. Happy Independence Day to all of you! Jai Hind #svtNtrtaadivs," former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir tweeted.

"Marking the 73rd Independence Day of India today!!! Will always remember the sacrifices made by our jawans!! Jai Hind!! Jai Bharat!! #IndependenceDay2019 #JaiHind," cricketer Ishant Sharma tweeted.

"To all countrymen, best wishes to Jai Hind Jai India," wrestler Geeta Phogat tweeted.

"Independence of thought, of choice. May we always have & value them. Freedom from poverty & greed. May we rise above it. May we flourish. Wishing you a meaningful, peaceful, #IndependenceDay India," women's cricketer Mithali Raj tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi and addressed the nation.
Before coming to Red Fort, Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
The Samadhi at the Red Fort was decorated with orange, white and yellow color flowers.
On 15th August 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted independent India's national flag at the Red Fort. Since then, every year, continuing the decades-long tradition, the Prime minister of the country hoists the national flag at the monument. (ANI)

