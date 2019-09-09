Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Phto/Akshay Kumar Twitter)
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Phto/Akshay Kumar Twitter)

Sports fraternity extends wishes to 'Khiladi Kumar' on his 52nd birthday

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:03 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Many from the sports fraternity on Monday extended wishes to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as he turned 52.
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh wished Khiladi Kumar and wrote congratulatory messages on Twitter.
"Wishing you a very happy birthday paaji.. You are such a wonderful human being & it's always so lovely meeting you, have an amazing year ahead! @akshaykumar," Dhawan tweeted.

"Happy birthday paaji @akshaykumar bhut bhut mabarkaa..," Harbhajan wrote.

Professional boxer Vijender Singh and ace athlete Hima Das also wished Akshay on his birthday.
"Happy Birthday Akki Paaji @akshaykumar Khiladi Of Bollywood! More Power To You #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar," Singh tweeted.

"Wishing a very Happy birthday to my favorite actor @akshaykumar sir. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar," Hima Das wrote on the micro-blogging website.


Akshay who began his Bollywood journey as a lead actor in 1991 with 'Saugandh' has given a number of memorable movies in a career spanning over almost three decades.
Not only did he made a mark in the industry but is also praised for his healthy lifestyle and regular workout.
Akshay's whose action sequences send fans into a frenzy has obtained a black belt in Taekwondo, probably the reason why even the most difficult stunts performed by him look effortless.
Recently, the actor did a number of movies on social subjects including 'PadMan,' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.
The actor also secured the fourth rank on Forbes' highest-paid actors' list with a total earning amounting to USD 65 million.
Akshay is married to Twinkle Khanna and the two are parents to son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara.
He is currently basking in the success of 'Mission Mangal', which is nearing the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The film was based on India's Mars Orbiter Mission and also features Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi. (ANI)

