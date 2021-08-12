Sports Minister Anurag Thakur confers National Youth Awards

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, on Thursday conferred the National Youth Awards 2017-18 and 2018-19 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Commemorating the International Youth Day 2021, 10 young winning entrepreneur teams of the agri-enterprise challenge S.O.L.V.E.D 2021 (Social Objectives-Led Volunteer Enterprise Development) were also felicitated by Anurag Thakur.

Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs, Usha Sharma; UN Resident Coordinator, Deirdre Boyd and Joint Secretary, Youth Affairs, Asit Singh were among those present on the occasion.

Speaking at the award ceremony Anurag Thakur said: "Today marks the annual celebration of International Youth Day, designated by the United Nations (UN). International Youth Day is not just a day on the calendar. The youth of India while being the "Future of India" is more importantly "India's Present". They are the drivers of ideas and innovation in this age of AI - "AatmaNirbhar Innovation"."



"This year the International Youth Day theme focuses on transforming food systems; youth engagement is key to this transformation. Agri-Tech innovations led by the youth are driving new emerging trends in this sector. The success of such a global effort will not be achieved without the meaningful participation of young people," he added.

Total 22 National Youth awards were given in individual and organisations categories. Total 14 awards were given for NYA 2017-18, which includes 10 awards in the individual category and four awards in Organisation category.

Total eight awards were given for NYA 2018-19, which includes seven awards in individual category and one award in Organisation category. The award comprises of a medal, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000/- to individual and a cash prize of Rs 3,00,000/- to organisation respectively.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Department of Youth Affairs confers the National Youth Awards (NYA) on individuals (aged between 15-29 years) and organisations for excellent work and contribution in different fields of development and social service such as health, promotion of human rights, active citizenship and community service.

The objective of the awards is to motivate young persons to achieve excellence in the field of national development and social service, to encourage young people to develop a sense of responsibility to the community and thus to improve their own personal potential as good citizens and to give recognition to the outstanding work done by voluntary organisations working with the youth for national development including social service. (ANI)

