Sports Ministry provides financial assistance to wrestler Sunny Jadhav

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Sports Ministry on Thursday said that it has provided financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh to Madhya Pradesh-based wrestler Sunny Jadhav.

The assistance has been provided from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons' (PDUNWFS) for his training, procurement of equipment and participation in national and international sports competitions.

Jadhav won silver medals at the Under-23 Junior National Wrestling Championships 2018 held in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, and the Khelo India University Games 2020 held in Bhubaneswar, in the 60kg Greco-roman event.



In the past few months, he has had to do labour work including cleaning others' vehicles after his wrestling practice to make ends meet.

Despite the hard work, he couldn't afford the expenses for his diet and had to take loans from others to continue his wrestling training. Sunny's father died in 2017 due to a brain hemorrhage after which his financial condition worsened.

As per the Deendayal Upadhyaya Fund, financial assistance up to Rs 2.5 lakh is provided to sportspersons for training, procurement of equipments and participation in national and international sports events.

Financial assistance is also given to the parents of sportspersons who are living in dire conditions. Sportspersons belonging to those sports disciplines whose federations are either de-recognised or whose recognition has been suspended by the government are also eligible for financial assistance under the fund. (ANI)

